Aussie Model Madison Gordon Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Very Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Aussie brunette beauty Madison Gordon, who became famous on Instagram for her eponymous diet and workout plan, went online on Sunday morning and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini picture, one in which she left little to the imagination of the viewers through the generous display of skin.

In the snap, the fitness queen could be seen rocking a barely-there navy blue string bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, Madison showed off an ample amount of cleavage and underboob to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the skimpy bikini bottoms also drew viewers’ attention toward Madison’s sexy legs and incredibly taut stomach.

To stay true to her signature style, the model decided to opt for a full face of makeup. The application featured a cherry-colored lipstick that she paired with a slick of gloss, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored hair in a high ponytail, and she decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items except for delicate stud earrings.

To pose for the snap, Madison could be seen reclining on a blue sofa that was placed against the backdrop of some plants. She looked straight at the camera and flashed a very soft smile to melt many hearts. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, which is the model’s home town. She, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the caption, Madison wrote that she is celebrating Australia Day. She not only wished her fans but also wrote that she is “one proud little Aussie.”

Within a day of posting, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 6,500 likes and over 536 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are just too beautiful and absolutely adorable for words,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh, Dear! What a Goddess,” another user chimed in.

“Happy Australia Day. You are Australia’s finest! Love you so much,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked Madison to marry him.

“Superb picture and really hot looks. Be my wife, please!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredible,” “I am speechless,” and “perfection” to praise the hottie.

The snap was also liked by many of Madison’s fellow models and influencers. These included Eden Levine, Abby Dowse, and Lynnie Marie, among others.