‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Reveals What Her Husband Thinks Of Her Move Into The Adult Film Industry

Maitland Ward’s career took an unexpected turn from family friendly sitcoms to the adult film industry, but the 42-year-old actress said her husband is completely on board with the shift — and even helping her build her career.

The actress first gained fame on Boy Meets World, but hassince made a name for herself in the adult film industry, appearing some very NSFW films. The actress said that her husband, John Baxter, has actually helped as she entered the new and very different line of acting.

“He is very supportive,” Ward said in an interview with InTouch Weekly. “He is a very good photographer, too. He has taken pictures of me along the way, like on my social media.”

Ward added that her husband has even been on set when she films the very racy scenes, though he sometimes ends up getting in the way.

“He knows a lot of the people [I work with],” she said. “If I am filming something — especially when I was doing my own content — the guys were talking about sports, and then I am like, ‘Stop talking about sports. We need to get it done!'”

Ward added that her husband understands that her new line of work is just that. She said the two have a deep level of trust and he knows that what takes place during performances has no bearing once her work is done.

Ward has found fast success in the industry. Late last year, she signed a deal with the industry giant Vixen Media Group to become the face of the adult website Deeper in all of its platforms. As InTouch Weekly reported, the deal gave Ward plenty of exposure and the potential to appear in a number of movies and short series. Ward explained that the company is focused on putting out high quality productions that could be submitted to film festivals — once the actual sex scenes are removed.

Ward told the magazine that it was unexpected for the company to offer her such a complete sponsorship deal and a contract that was heavier on the acting side. It was especially surprising given that Ward only entered the film industry weeks beforehand, with her first movie debuting in September. But others noted that Ward had been carefully building her brand for years leading up to her entry in the industry, sharing many racy pictures on her Instagram page — often with the help of her husband.