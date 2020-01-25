Australian Model Casey Costello Gets Soaking Wet Under A Waterfall In Sexy Mismatched Bikini

Casey Costello set Instagram on fire in a sexy mismatched bikini for her most recent upload. The Australian model delighted her fans with the post on Friday.

In the racy snaps, Casey looks like a blond bombshell as she gets soaking wet underneath of a waterfall. The model rocked a tan bikini top that flaunted her underboob, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs. She also added some red bikini bottoms to showcase her curvy hips and booty, as well as her long, lean legs in the photos.

In the first pic, Casey sat on a large rock with one arm behind her to support her weight. She ran her other hand through her soaking wet hair, which was slicked back behind her head.

The model closed her eyes and tilted her head towards the running water of the above waterfall while striking the sultry pose. She appeared to be wearing a natural makeup look. The application included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The second photo showed Casey in a similar location as she posed with her back towards the camera and looked up at the gorgeous scenery around her.

In the caption of the shot, the Aussie smokeshow revealed that she had found the beautiful view right in her own backyard.

Of course, many of Casey’s 732,000-plus fans couldn’t help but fall in love with the snaps, and clicked the like button over 12,000 times while leaving more than 260 comments in the first 20 hours after the post was published to her account.

“Without a doubt you are the perfection made woman Casey, and I never get tired of praising the perfect and stunning body you have,” one of the model’s followers gushed in the comments section.

“The waterfall loses its charm because of your presence,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Wow…no words can describe how gorgeous and stunning you are. You are an adorable hottie,” a third social media user said.

“Wow Casey what a beautiful place to go back to. You look totally amazing how beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey wasn’t the only Instagram model enjoying a waterfall in a skimpy bikini this week. On Friday, Sara Underwood also shared a shot of herself rocking a tiny two-piece alongside some gorgeous falling water in Oregon.

Sara’s photo was taken from the back and featured her in a ruffled nude bikini as she enjoyed the scenery. That photo has earned over 166,000 likes and more than 900 comments to date.