Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Cleavage In Leopard-Print Dress

Vanderpump Rules star, Brittany Cartwright, shared a new photo to her Instagram page today. She was spotted in a leopard-print dress that left her cleavage on display.

The ensemble had long sleeves and a wrap-around style neckline. It dipped low on her chest, as she showed off her assets. The dress reached a little past her knees, and hugged all of her curves.

Brittany was spotted sitting in an off-white and plush chair. She placed her hands on either side of the seat and sat upright. She propped out her left foot while bending her other leg and tucking it closer to the chair.

She sported a pair of shoes that she revealed was from the brand, Shoe Dazzle. They’re called the “Hanna,” and come in two colors: nude and smoke. The TV star opted for the smoke, which has clear heels and straps. It also had dark accents on the toes and on the sides. She sported a white manicure, which popped in the shot.

Moreover, the stunner wore her hair slicked back in a low bun. She pulled it back with a left side part. The only accessories she wore were sparkling stud earrings and one ring.

Brittany smiled with her lips closed. She wore dark red lipstick and dark eye makeup.

The room she was in had gray flooring. Beside her was a modern, white shelf that was decorated with small sculptures and a gold vase. Behind her were large windows overlooking a Los Angeles neighborhood — although it was hard to see the details because the blinds were drawn.

The beauty’s many followers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Girl, the cut of this dress is your jam!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Awesome dress and I love your hair parted on the side and slicked back. You look very Venetian,” observed a fan.

“Now that’s a dress! Very flattering on you. I have a skirt just like that. Elegant!” gushed a supporter.

“I’m so happy VPR is back. I freaking CAN’T WAIT to see your wedding. Congratulations! And this dress is gorgeous on you,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Brittany was spotted flaunting her figure in another social media update from January 14. This time, the attention was on her legs. The bombshell was seen mowing the lawn by the pool. But her outfit was anything but typical for yardwork — she wore high heels with feathered accents and an oversized, white shirt.