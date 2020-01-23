Cosplay Model Meg Turney Shows Off Incredible Cleavage & Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her revealing lingerie.

On Thursday, January 23, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a cheeky photo for her 724,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken by the professional photographer known as Jono, shows the stunner standing in front of a glass tiled wall. The 32-year-old sizzled in a plunging black bra and a pair of matching thong underwear. The revealing bra accentuated her incredible cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a coordinating garter belt, striped stockings, and a choker necklace, giving her even more sex appeal.

The social media sensation wore her rose-gold colored hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included glowing highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and adorned with rhinestones.

Meg posed with one of her hands on the side of her head, as she arched her eyebrows and flashed her beautiful smile. She positioned her lower body to be the main focus of the photograph and in doing so, showed off her round bottom.

The expert cosplayer wrote in the post’s caption that she was “serving peachy realness,” seemingly comparing her pert derriere to the fruit. In addition, Meg noted that she will be uploading the entirety of the photo set in the near future.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look sensational simply stunning. Breathtaking and beautiful. Thank you for all your hard work,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous as always such a great smile!” said a different devotee, adding a string of rose emoji to the comment.

“D*mn, you have amazing curves and a bootyful [sic] peach,” added another follower.

“Oh my God just how [are] you so goddess like,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the post and instead, left a trail of heart and heart-eye emoji as a way to vocalize their praise.

The photo appears to have been taken at an earlier date, as the Twitch streamer uploaded a similar image on Instagram in late December, wherein she wore the same risque lingerie. For that picture, however, it appears that the model was kneeling on a bed decorated with white pillows. Further, in both posts, the digital influencer used the hashtag “love hotel,” insinuating that one of the infamous Japanese establishments may have been the location of her sultry photo session.