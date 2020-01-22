Abigail Ratchford Gets Naked In A Bathtub Full Of Rose Petals

After Instagram took down one of Abigail Ratchford‘s latest photos — a topless shot of her and a fellow model holding Abigail’s chest — the 27-year-old model uploaded a new one: a photo of herself curled up in a tub floating with dark red rose petals.

In the Instagram image, Abigail laid naked on her side in the water, flaunting all of her bare, sun-kissed curves, surrounded by soft rose petals. She carefully positioned both her leg and her arm to make the image safe for work.

She wore a face full of makeup, her dark brows arched and framing her face. She rocked burnt orange eyeshadow that fell just below her brow bone. She wore a swoop of black eyeliner across her lids. Her lashes were thick and fanned out gorgeously, making her olive green eyes pop. Her plump pout was painted with a dusty rose gloss, which accentuated her pearly white teeth. Her nails were painted nude with red-tipped polish.

Abigail’s 9 million Instagram followers loved the stunning picture, which racked up close to 60,000 likes and more than 800 comments in three hours. While some fans expressed their lust via flame emoji, others couldn’t help but comment on the photo with words of admiration.

“My gawd that’s hot!!” one follower wrote in awe.

“You are a flawless beauty,” another said.

Abigail revealed in her Instagram story that she did the same shoot with different colored rose petals to see which worked best. She posted two outtakes with pink petals instead of the red.

In the first picture, Abigail laid in the water and stared at the camera seductively in the overhead shot. Two hot pink roses covered her bust, as carnation-pink and white flowers floated in the water next to her. She jutted her bare hip out to the side, allowing the water to cover her crotch.

In the second photo, Abigail held the roses tight to her chest, her ample cleavage on full display. Her facial expression was one of ecstasy, as she closed her eyes and let her arm graze the back of her head. Her mouth was partially open.

On her story, the brunette bombshell revealed that there will be a third look for the shoot, this time with different colored flowers altogether.

“All white or yellow next time,” she promised.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Abigail frequently posts risqué pictures on the photo-sharing app. She recently shared multiple nude black-and-white shots from a photo shoot on her Instagram story.