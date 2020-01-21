‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Too-Short Crop Top

Haley Kalil shared an eye-popping update to her Instagram feed to thank her fans for getting her to the 300,000-follower mark.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a racy photo collage of herself rocking a very skimpy outfit that pretty much bares her chest. In the caption, she thanked her followers for following along with her journey.

The collage consists of two side-by-side photos featuring Kalil in the same outfit and location as she strikes two different poses. The model did not include a geotag with her post to indicate where the black-and-white photos were taken. As the tag she included with the post indicates, the photos are the work of Nick Suarez, a New York City-based photographer.

In the snapshots, Kalil is rocking a casual crop top in white that leaves little to the imagination. The top has a distressed, asymmetrical bottom that makes it look like someone cut it with scissors. The front of the top is super short, sitting in the middle of the model’s chest in a way that leaves quite a lot of underboob on display. Though very racy, the top still covers enough to keep the photos within Instagram’s community guidelines.

Kalil teamed her top with a pair of mom jeans that sits low on her frame. In both shots, the swimsuit model is posing with her hands in the pants’ pockets, driving the loose jeans farther down on her lower body. Kalil’s stomach is fully exposed, showcasing her toned abs and obliques.

Kalil has her hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

In the photo on the left, Kalil has her side to the camera as she looks over her shoulder. On the right-side one, the model is facing the onlooker as she stands with her legs slightly apart.

The post was an immediate success with her followers. In under a half hour of being published, the photo has already garnered more than 1,800 likes and a couple dozen comments and counting. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Kalil’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU,” one user raved, trailing the words with a few exclamation mark emoji and a red heart.

“Thank you for being yourself,” replied another fan, adding praying hands emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’ve really enjoyed supporting you over the years,” a third fan chimed in.