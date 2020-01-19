Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Rocks Revealing White Corset Top & Bikini Bottoms In Racy Photos

Cindy Prado left little to the imagination as she rocked a stunning corset top and some bikini bottoms in her latest Instagram update. The Cuban model uploaded the sexy shots to her account on Sunday.

In the photos, Cindy looks smoking hot as she poses on a bed made with white linens, as well as a blue chair. The blond bombshell sported a white corset top that boasted metal clasps down the front and thin spaghetti straps. She paired the top with some matching bikini bottoms, which featured metal ring embellishments.

The ensemble flaunted Cindy’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and legs. She accessorized the lingerie look with some gold hoop earrings and layered gold chains around her neck.

Cindy wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders. She also donned a full face of glam makeup for the pictures, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She finished off her look with a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink tint to her full lips.

In some of the photos, Cindy held up a large black camera as she looked at herself in the mirror. In others, she sat on her knees on the chair as she served up some sultry looks and flaunted her curvy booty in the thong bottoms.

Many of Cindy’s nearly 950,000 followers made quick work of showing their love for the photos, clicking the like button over 9,000 times and leaving more than 200 comments within the first 45 minutes after the post was shared to her feed.

“Cute and pretty love you xoxo xoxo can’t get enough of you,” one of Cindy’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful sexy babe,” another comment read.

“Can I make a poster of all six pictures and just surround my self with your beauty?” third social media user asked.

“You’re absolutely beautiful and sexy,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model showcased her enviable curves on Saturday as well when she posed in a colorful floral bikini in a stunning tropical location. In that photo, she gave her bikini bottoms a little tug while the ocean and some green foliage were visible in the background.

To date, Cindy Prado’s fans have doled out over 18,000 likes and 220 comments to the snap.