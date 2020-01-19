Pamela Anderson Sizzles In Black Wetsuit To Recreate Her Legendary Slo-Mo ‘Baywatch’ Beach Run

The star channels her iconic TV character for an Australian ad.

Pamela Anderson has recreated one of her most famous moves for an Australian ad. The 52-year-old former Baywatch star wore a black wetsuit to run on the beach alongside some Baywatch-style beauties.

Days after she made headlines for a racy Vanity Fair Italy pose, the mom of two channeled her role as C.J. Parker for a new Ultra Tune car care commercial. As part of the Aussie company’s “Unexpected Situations” campaign, Pamela teamed up with sports legend Warwick Capper for a beachside ad, which included a re-do of the star’s iconic slow-motion beach run featured in the opening credits of the 1990s action series about California lifeguards.

In the ad, Pamela rocks a plunging black wet suit as she catches Warwick’s eye just as he finds himself in deep trouble in his golf cart. The Barb Wire star then heads a group of red swimsuit-wearing beauties as they run the beach slo-mo style to save the day, just as she did back in the day.

The ad was also posted to Instagram following a three-day countdown, where followers posted fire and heart emoji in the comments section.

“Haha love it,” one fan wrote.

Ultra Tune chairman Sean Buckley told the Gold Coast Bulletin that he loves the whole “girls saving the man” theme of the ad.

“I think Capper is brilliant – he has a lot of charisma,” he said. “Pamela is amazing and looks really good, she’s like a spring chicken.”

While she didn’t sport her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit for the ad, Pamela isn’t opposed to wearing her famous beachwear again. Last year she told The New York Times she sometimes surprises her suitors with a red suit cameo.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” Pamela said.

And although her famous suit still gets a lot of clout, the blond bombshell noted that “maybe it was the people in the bathing suit that made it more exciting.” Indeed, Pamela went on to explain that the characters on the long-running lifeguard show “were kind of the California dream.”

While Baywatch aired in syndication for more than a decade, Pamela’s C.J. character didn’t make her debut until Season 3. She was a mainstay on the show for four seasons until her character left Baywatch to get married and open up a beach café in Hawaii. Pamela did not reprise the role in the 2017 Baywatch big-screen flick, but she will always be C.J. in the hearts of old school fans of the original series.