Jen Selter Sizzles In A Sparkly Bikini As She Dips Her Toes In The Water

Jen revealed that she's currently icing her leg.

Jen Selter showed off her fit physique on the beach in a sparkly bikini. However, while her Instagram video likely inspired some of her followers to hit the gym, she revealed that she’s currently unable to do any of her famous glute workouts.

On Saturday, Jen shared a video that was filmed on a gorgeous sandy shore in front of a backdrop of palm trees and a long expanse of beach. The popular fitness model was rocking a bikini in a nude shade that almost matched the color of her sun-kissed skin. However, while her flawless skin glowed, her bikini sparkled. It was constructed out of a stretchy glitter knit fabric that shimmered as the bright sunlight hit it.

The bathing suit had an athletic-style top with a low scoop neck and thin spaghetti straps. The two-piece’s matching bottoms had high-cut leg openings and a mid-rise waist that hit Jen a few inches below her belly button. The design showed off the brunette stunner’s chiseled abdominal muscles and muscular but lean legs.

The bottoms also had a thong back, but Jen never turned around to show off her famous derriere. Instead, the video focused on her abs by zooming in on her sculpted stomach. Jen was also shown standing in the wet sand. She struck a pose with one leg bent as she smoothed back her shiny dark hair, which she was wearing in a low ponytail.

Jen also dipped her toes in the swirling seawater as the tide rolled in. The video ended when the foamy water reached her ankles.

In the caption of her post, Jen revealed that she’d love to be back at the location of her seaside video, but she’s been stuck inside nursing an unspecified injury. The fitness enthusiast wrote that she’s been icing her leg, and she’s nowhere near a beach. Instead, she’s snowed in.

Jen’s video received over 45,000 likes from her 12.8 million followers in the span of a few hours. The comments section of her post was quickly filled with the usual remarks about how incredible she looked, but many of her fans also extended their sympathies and wished her a speedy recovery.

“This is what I call A VISION,” read one response to her video.

“I hope that you are okay, Beautiful Jen, and I appreciate everything that you do to keep a smile on everybody’s faces, I love you, Please Get Well Soon!!!” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely perfect. Brains and beauty. Lethal combination,” a third admirer remarked.

Jen’s bikini choice also got a love of from her followers, although some fans expressed disappointment that she didn’t show off the back of the garment. However, she’s certainly not shy about flaunting her backside in a thong. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did just that earlier this month while rocking a bikini decorated with cartoon cherries.