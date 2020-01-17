Aubrey O’Day Shows Cleavage In Plunge Top On Instagram

Aubrey O’Day likely caught many of her fans’ attention with her newest Instagram update. The singer sported a plunge top that left her cleavage showing.

The top was white and tucked into her high-waisted bottoms. The ensemble seemed to have a neckline that reached her belly button. On the other hand, Aubrey also wore lacy lingerie bottoms. They had a little bit of scalloped edging that added a flirty touch. The tags revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Meanwhile, the stunner accessorized with a charm necklace with cursive lettering. And although her outfit was all white, her hair offered a pop of contrasting color. Aubrey sported a bright yellow wig with an unconventional cut. Most notably, her bangs were cut in two different tiers by her right eye. The rest of her locks echoed the same asymmetrical look.

Aubrey gazed at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. Her eyes were done with heavy liner on her lower lids. Plus, her light silver eyeshadow could be seen below her brows. She also wore glossy, light pink lipstick with liner.

The beauty posed in front of a blank wall, although the right side of the frame was left in the shadows. Aubrey herself was lit up for the photo. She extended her arms out on either side of herself and propped out her left knee.

Fans headed to the comments section to rave about Aubrey’s good looks.

“B*tch, this f*cking WIGGGGG,” gushed an admirer, a comment that caught the singer’s eye.

“Right?! I cut it on set lol,” she revealed.

“YES BEST FRAAAN! Imma tell my barber ‘Geometrical please’. Another look, another look SERVED,” declared a follower.

“Your hair looks like fringe. I love it,” exclaimed a fan.

“Your body is amazing,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not surprising that her hairstyle got a lot of attention. Her recent updates showed rocking a light blond look for the most part, so this was a departure from the norm.

In addition, Aubrey showed off her chest in another recent Instagram photo. This time, she was seen wearing nude and white lingerie. The bra and bottoms featured lacy accents throughout, while she completed her look with a garter belt. The picture was taken from a low vantage point with the bombshell looking up into the sky to her right. She raised her right hand and played with her long hair, her locks cascading down her back.