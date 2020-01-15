Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amanda Lee Rocks Cleavage-Baring Crop Top & Tight Mom Jeans In New Instagram Photo

Fitness trainer and Instagram sensation Amanda Lee frequently flaunts her enviable figure on social media, and she did just that a day ago when she shared a stunning photo where she rocked a white cleavage-baring crop top and tight high-waisted jeans.

In the photograph, Amanda is seen lounging in what seems like an outdoor couch as she turned her body to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera. She wore a pair of high-waisted light blue acid-wash jeans, a style popularly known on the internet as “mom jeans.”

Amanda sported a white off-the-shoulder crop top that boasted a plunging low cut. The ensemble flaunted Amanda’s voluptuous cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist. In addition, she wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in soft, wavy curls. The long strands fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Amanda also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included groomed eyebrows, long lashes, brown eyeshadow, and cat eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, peach blush on her cheeks, and nude color on her lips to complete the look.

For her accessories, Amanda rocked several gold bangles, two gold rings, and a pair of big gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, the celebrity fitness trainer revealed that she just had her hair done and tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova. There was no geotag on the post, so the exact location of where the photo was taken was not known.

Throughout the course of the last 24 hours, Amanda’s latest share has been shown a lot of love from her millions of followers, with the steamy snapshot accruing thousands of likes with nearly 180,000. Her friends and admirers filled the comments section of the post to shower the beauty with compliments. While other fans simply dropped red heart and flame emoji.

“Girl how do you get prettier?! TELL ME EVERYTHING,” one of Amanda’s friends commented on the post.

“Lovely hair and luscious lips and dreamy eyes,” a second Instagram user said.

“Marvelous and absolutely gorgeous woman of all time!” another admirer gushed, followed by three heart-eye emoji.

“You are a goddess straight up from heaven! With a unique gorgeousness and beauty,” a fourth social media follower chimed in.

In a report by The Inquisitr, Amanda took to her Instagram page where she teased her fans to a daring snapshot. In it, she flaunted her amazing physique in a skimpy white bikini set that left little to the imagination.