Dominican Singer Natti Natasha Rocks A Form-Fitting ‘Like A Virgin’ Tank Top & Leather Miniskirt In New Snap

YouTube sensation Natti Natasha posted a sexy new Instagram snapshot on Monday afternoon, much to the delight of her 21.2 million followers.

The sultry singer wore a see-through black tank top with the song title “Like a Virgin” emblazoned across the chest in white letters, and a short leather miniskirt with the word “b*tch” bedazzled across the waistband.

It also looked like she was wearing thigh-high black boots, but the camera cut off her legs at the thighs. Creative duo Prince Chenoa and Jacob Dekat designed her shirt. She also tagged Dolce & Gabbana and Gabriel Held Vintage.

While not nearly as scandalous as some of her previous photos, Natti still looked incredibly gorgeous in the image. Her followers were treated to a few inches of her tanned thighs, and her sheer shirt showed off her breasts, although she edited the image by blurring out her nipples to ensure the pic remained Instagram-friendly.

She left her naturally wavy raven-haired locks down and they cascaded over her shoulders. For her makeup, Natti applied glossy liquid lipstick in a nude shade and made up her eyes with mascara and eyeliner. She also sculpted her eyebrows with careful precision, making them look as flawless as ever. She neglected to wear any visible accessories.

Natti made a sexy facial expression by parting her lips and glancing into the camera lens through hooded eyelids, and her admirers went wild in the comments section of her post.

The brunette bombshell didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken. She stood on a basketball court with the hoop visible behind her. In the background, several towering palm trees were visible.

In under four hours, Natti’s image racked up more than 441,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments. Her fans are never shy about leaving endless compliments in her comments section.

Some of her fans couldn’t think of anything to say, so they just left a bunch of different emoji instead. The flame, heart-eyes, and heart emoji were the most frequently used, as her admirers wanted the singer to understand that they found the image smoking hot.

“Omg You Are the most beautiful woman in the world wtf,” wrote a fan, adding several emoji to their comment.

“You are bad, but good at it!” praised another person.

“You are a very beautiful princess,” said one Spanish-speaking follower, inserting three heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“Without a doubt for me you are a diva…. always beautiful,” a fourth Spanish speaker complimented.