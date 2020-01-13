Nicole Kidman, 52, Stuns In A Bikini At The Beach With Keith Urban

Nicole wowed in a blue bikini as she got soaked in the ocean.

Nicole Kidman looked as stunning as ever in sizzling bikini photos posted online this week. The gorgeous, age defying 52-year-old actress wowed in candid paparazzi snaps that were shared on January 12. In them, she sported a blue bikini during a trip to the beach alongside her husband of almost 14 years, country superstar Keith Urban.

The paparazzi snaps, which can be seen via Daily Mail, showed the gorgeous Big Little Lies actress as she made her way across the sand in a fun high-waisted two-piece that perfectly showed off her enviable figure.

The star most definitely proved that age is nothing but a number as she proudly revealed her long, lean legs and her slim middle while looking as happy and healthy as ever while soaking up the sun.

The photos, which were shared this week but were actually taken last month as the couple enjoyed some downtime over the holidays, showed Nicole in a balconette-style bikini top that featured thin vertical ruching down the chest as well as a large frill across her décolletage.

The bikini top also featured thicker straps that were tied into large bows on the top of her shoulders.

As for the other half of her two-piece, Nicole – who recently wowed her Instagram followers with a throwback snap of herself in a completely backless white dress – rocked a pair of very high-waisted bottoms that stretched all the way up to her bellybutton.

Nicole got soaking wet in the photos as she was snapped playing around in the ocean with the “Kiss a Girl” singer, who went shirtless and rocked a pair of black swimshorts with lime green and gray stripes as he looked adoringly at his wife.

In some snaps, Nicole could be seen in the water with her man as they took on the waves, while others showed her making her way out of the ocean and walking along the sand. She then opted to cover up a little more as she stood on the beach with a white sarong wrapped around her waist.

The beauty had her long hair flowing down as she pushed it back from her face, and she rocked a gold necklace and a thin bracelet on her left wrist.

The couple shares two children together, 11-year-old Sunday and 9-year-old Faith. It’s not clear if their kids enjoyed the beach day with their parents as the two girls were not shown in the paparazzi snaps.

Nicole is also mom to 26-year-old daughter Isabella and 24-year-old son Connor, who she shares with former husband Tom Cruise.

She and Keith were spending some well-deserved time on the coast in her native country of Australia as they hit the beach in Sydney.