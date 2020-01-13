Joan Smalls Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Striped String Bikini

Joan Smalls is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring on her feed when she shared a smoking hot new snap that was an instant hit with her 3.2 million followers. In the photo, the 31-year-old was captured standing outside by a gorgeous pool with a background of luscious green plants behind her. She posed for the camera with her hands on her hips and a smoldering stare as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure. In the caption of her post, she noted that she was “not letting go” of the warmth it provided.

Of course, a relaxing pool day called for the perfect swimwear, and Joan’s certainly did not disappoint. The Puerto Rican bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a minuscule string bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The beauty sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from fellow VS model Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C swim line. The water wear boasted a black-and-tan striped pattern, and a revealing design that proved impossible to ignore.

Joan’s bikini included a tiny bandeau-style top with a thin black strap that wrapped around her neck. Its cups left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight, while a unique twist design right in the middle of her chest drew even more attention to the busty display.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally-as risque as the top-half of the look, if not more. Its daringly high-cut design allowed Joan to showcase her long, sculpted legs, while also teasing fans with a glimpse of her famous curves. The number also boasted a string waistband that tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Joan’s accessories for the day were on point as well. The babe sported a gold anklet and set of bangle bracelets, as well as a pair of dangling earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her brunette tresses down in voluminous curls, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing the runway queen some love for her latest social media appearance. The upload has racked up over 31,000 likes within its first 24 hours on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Joan’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely stunning and really beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “perfect.”

“Joan Smalls is my girl crush,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Joan has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her laying in bed in a set of skimpy red lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. This look proved popular with fans as well, who awarded the snap over 26,000 likes.