Sommer Ray Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tight Nude Dress: ‘Bras Are Overrated’

Sommer Ray went all out in a skintight nude dress in her most recent Instagram shot. The popular model sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared the photo on Wednesday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Sommer posed with her hands on her hips while she sported the impossibly tight tan dress. The gown featured long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

The model’s flawless figure was thrust into the spotlight in the garment, which was so tight that her braless bust and rock hard abs were visible underneath. In the caption she declared that wearing a bra was “overrated.” Sommer’s long legs and tiny waist were also on full display in the picture.

Sommer wore her long, sandy brown hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that blew in over her shoulder in the wind.

She opted for a full face of makeup, rocking her signature defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush to accent her cheekbones. She finished off the glam look with a nude lip gloss.

Sommer accessorized her look with rings on her fingers as she posed with a sultry stare on her face in front of some gorgeous scenery. In the blurred background, trees and a clear sky can be seen.

Of course, many of the model’s over 23.7 million fans went wild for the seductive snap, and clicked the like button a whopping 721,000 times while leaving more than 8,300 comments in less than one hour after the photo went live on the platform.

“Facts. Do us all a favor and never wear one again queen,” one of Sommer’s followers stated, referring to her caption.

“I do totally agree with you on this one,” another admirer wrote.

“How can you just look like that it’s literally unreal,” a third social media user gushed.

“Welp I almost crashed the whip when I saw this,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer has been slaying in her most recent photos. Just one day before her braless nude dress snap, the model set pulses racing by sporting a gray sports bra and colorful spandex booty shorts while working her legs and backside at the gym.

Sommer Ray showcased all of her enviable curves in the post, which was also a huge hit among her loyal followers. To date, the upload has raked in more than 954,000 likes and over 3,100 comments for the fan favorite model.