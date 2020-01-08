Russian Bombshell Olya Abramovich Sizzles In Sexy Pink Lingerie Set

Russian bombshell Olya Abramovich stunned her 1.7 million followers with her latest Instagram share on Wednesday morning. Her fans are accustomed to seeing the strawberry blond model working her best angles in skimpy outfits regularly. Today was no different, as the statuesque stunner wore a matching pair of pink bra and panties from the Intimissimi lingerie line.

For the racy photograph, Olya posed in a doorway in Cyprus, Greece. She smoldered into the camera lens while leaning against the blue shutters, one arm bent to run fingers through her gently mussed locks. The smoke show accentuated her buxom chest and curvy behind by arching her back to make all of her voluptuous assets appear even more pronounced.

Her pink bra did a great job of boosting her breasts and gave her fans a decent glimpse of her bust. From there, her admirers were sure to let their gaze wander down over her taut abdomen to her lacy panties.

While Olya opted for minimal accessories, she wore a simple gold chain necklace and held onto a pink rose to match the overall pink theme of the snapshot. She also wore a shade of pink lipstick on her plump lips.

In under an hour, the beauty’s Instagram update received tremendous praise from her many admirers, racking up over 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s followers couldn’t help but take to her comments section and praise her magnificent body. Since Olya asked her fans to like her photo in the caption, a large amount of comments were from fans happy to oblige her request and let her know they had done so. Some folks chose to fill her comments section with adoring emoji instead of writing anything at all.

“Why are you so beautiful? I [can] write love poems about your beauty. You are so Beautiful,” wrote one awestruck fan. They also added four heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Beautiful princess in Pink. Wonderful still,” complimented a second admirer, adding a bunch of pink flower emoji to their remark.

“Beautiful girl and gorgeous body,” a third fan added, along with three hearts.

“You are roses and you are more beautiful than roses,” wrote a fourth person.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Olya had shared a video of herself swimming in a revealing one-piece bathing suit. Her bodacious booty was all her fans could talk about when that Instagram share when live. Her sexy update wound up earning close to 300,000 views.