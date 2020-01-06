Ukrainian Stunner Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Her Sun-Kissed Skin In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Leanna Bartlett looked smoking hot in a tiny bikini for a recent Instagram photo. The model posted the picture to her account over the weekend.

In the photo, Leanna rocked the skimpy black bikini, which left little to the imagination and showcased her sun-kissed skin by putting her toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and curvy hips in the spotlight.

The Ukrainian model wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She grabbed a fistful of her locks as she posed with her hip out in the snap. She accessorized the beach look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and a gold cuff bracelet on her wrist.

Leanna’s bronzed tan was simply glowing in the shot, as she added a natural makeup while she soaked up the sun. The bombshell sported defined eyebrows, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also donned a light pink tint on her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Leanna claimed that there was plenty of sun for her to enjoy and revealed that her bikini was made by the company Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In the background of the shot, a large rock and a bamboo screen can be seen behind the model.

Meanwhile, many of Leanna’s over 3.3 million followers went wild for the stunning beach snap and showed their support by clicking the like button over 29,000 times while leaving over 680 comments on the post in the span of just one day.

“One Of the prettiest woman l have ever seen,” one of Leanna’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“First of all I’d like to say that this photo is a remarkable photo of you. Very well taken,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

“Save some sun for the rest of us who need it,” a third comment read.

“Sunshine, palm trees and fiestas, gorgeous beautiful princess,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna set the pulses of her fans racing last month when she shared a photo of herself rocking a sheer black teddy with matching black panties underneath.

The lingerie put all of Leanna Bartlett’s stunning curves on display and has proved to be a popular post among her fans as well. To date, the photo has raked in nearly 59,000 likes and more than 700 comments for the buxom beauty.