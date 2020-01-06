Daisy Keech Goes Braless In Tiny Corset Top For Poolside Instagram Photos

Famous Instagram face Daisy Keech spread a bit of positivity on Sunday alongside a new sultry Instagram post. The model grabbed the attention of her fans with a series of photos of herself in an ultra-tiny, laced-up corset top that left very little to the imagination. In her caption, she spoke about supporting each other.

The photos showed Daisy sitting by a large pool and hot tub surrounded by green trees in Los Angeles, California. It appeared to be a beautiful day with little clouds in the bright sky as the sun’s golden rays beamed down on Daisy.

Daisy looked ready for a warm day as she went braless under a cream-colored, floral-patterned corset. The tiny top was held up only by two thin straps on the model’s shoulders, which looked to be a bit loose. The corset, which was firmly laced up at the center, provided hardly any coverage for Daisy’s busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and dared to cause a wardrobe malfunction.

In addition, Daisy’s top came down just above her rib cage, leaving her toned, tan tummy exposed. She paired the top with light-wash denim jeans that fit loosely around her hourglass figure.

Daisy skipped the accessories with the sexy outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, light pink blush, bright highlighter, brown eye shadow, thick, dark lashes, and a coral pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in loose, luscious waves.

In the first photo, Daisy leaned to one side with her arms in front of her, which pushed her cleavage up even further. She stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. The second photo offered a front view of Daisy’s look as she straightened her back and looked to the side. Finally, in the third image, Daisy leaned back and flashed her beautiful smile at the camera.

At the end of the post, Daisy also included a video to promote her TikTok account.

Daisy’s caption encouraged her followers to be “grateful for what you have.”

Daisy’s post garnered more than 228,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re so pretty and cute, I can’t,” one fan said.

“You’re shining so beautiful,” another user added with red hearts.

Tiny tops and jeans have become a bit of a trend for Daisy, though her fans seem to love it. Last week, the stunner rocked a white, ruffled crop top and jeans in another image that garnered over 220,000 likes.