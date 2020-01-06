Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Curves In A Plunging Skintight Wetsuit

Mariah put her curves on show as she slipped into the skintight one-piece.

Mariah Carey put her flawless figure on full display in a skintight wetsuit in a stunning new shot shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. On January 5, the “Vision of Love” singer proudly showed off her enviable curves as she spent some quality time with her two kids, 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The first photo in the two-shot upload showed the beauty as she struck a pose in her wetsuit while outdoors on what appeared to be a balcony somewhere pretty tropical.

Mariah had both of her arms stretched out wide on either side of her as she looked upward toward the sky with a big smile on her face. The beauty had her left leg straight and her right knee bent as she balanced on one foot with a pair of black sliders on her feet.

The 49-year-old superstar looked years younger than her actual age and happier and healthier than ever as she slipped into the black wetsuit, which hugged her curves and featured a bright yellow trim. Mariah unzipped the front of the wetsuit down to her waist to show some serious skin as she posed for the camera.

The star had her naturally curly hair tied away from her face in a low ponytail that draped over her left shoulder.

In the second snap in the new upload, Mariah could be seen enjoying a cuddle with her twins — who she shares with her former husband Nick Cannon — while they all sat together on a cream sofa with their two dogs.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer laid back on the sofa with her right leg over the arm of the furniture as Moroccan and Monroe sat in front of her. Both sweetly showed off their smiles to the camera.

The upload has already received more than 239,000 likes in the first 14 hours since Mariah posted it to her account, while the comments section was flooded with praise from her fans who shared their thoughts on the both photos.

Many commented on just how stunning the singer looked as she slipped into her black wetsuit, with one Instagram user calling her a “skinny legend.”

“You look perfect!” another comment read.

“A wonderful family,” another person wrote after seeing the star cuddle up to her kids in the second snap.

The latest adorable photo with her twins came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Mariah gave her 9 million followers another peek inside her family life late last month. Then, she shared a snap of the cute family as they enjoyed a sledding trip in Aspen, which is where the group spent the holidays together.