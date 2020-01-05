American Model Emma Hernan Flaunts Flawless Bod In A Black Bikini

American bombshell Emma Hernan, who is popular on Instagram for her skin-baring pictures, recently took to her page and wowed her 900,000-plus followers with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy black string bikini that left little to the imagination. The risqué ensemble allowed Emma to show off her enviable cleavage and taut stomach, as well as her slender legs and toned arms.

The stunner tied her damp tresses in a bun and accessorized with a pair of brown shades.

Emma showed off her natural beauty with little to no makeup. To ramp up the glamour, however, she painted her freshly manicured nails with a red polish.

To pose for the snap, the hottie could be seen kneeling on a beach with her legs slightly submerged in seawater. The snap was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea, while the geotag showed her location to be Hodges Bay in Antigua.

In the caption, the Boston native, who rose to fame after being named Miss COED in 2015, wrote that it is apt for her to start 2020 in a bikini. She then wished her fans a Happy New Year.

Within a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 29,000 likes and over 400 comments. Per usual, followers fell in love with Emma’s picture and showered her with compliments.

“Happy New Year and happy belated birthday!!! You look amazing on the beach and in a bikini!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are such a beautiful and sexy woman! I love you so much!” another follower chimed in.

“So, so hot! I am starting a petition to change the name of the beach to Hernan’s Bay because all I can see is you. Happy New Year, indeed,” a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s amazing physique and asked her to marry him.

“What a hot body. You are flawlessly sexy and the most beautiful woman on Earth. Will you be my wife, please?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “definition of perfection,” and “beauty queen,” to praise the blond bombshell. The remaining fans expressed their admiration for the stunning model by posting countless heart, kiss and fire emoji.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by some of Emma’s fellow models, including Arianny Celeste, Joy Corrigan and Jenna Jenovich.