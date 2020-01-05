Eva Longoria Sizzles In A Strapless Striped Bikini During Family Cabo Trip

Eva revealed that she was 'dancing the day away.'

Eva Longoria is kicking off 2020 by soaking up some sun in Cabo, and her 7.5 million Instagram followers can’t seem to get enough of her stunning vacation photos.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Desperate Housewives star took to the social media platform to show off one of the many stylish swimsuits that she packed for her fun family trip south of the border. Eva was pictured rocking a bikini that clung to her enviable curves. Her two-piece featured a dark blue-and-white pinstripe pattern. Her top was strapless, and it was embellished with a fun, flirty ruffle. Eva was pictured from the side, but she was still flashing a hint of cleavage.

The flawless actress was wearing a pair of matching bikini bottoms that featured a classic low-rise cut. She was slightly bending forward in her photo, in a pose which drew attention to the elegant curve of her back and her pert derriere. She was also showing off her flat, sculpted stomach and athletic thighs. Eva was reaching out to pick up her 1-year-old son, Santiago, and the little boy’s weight was making her flex her toned biceps.

Eva wore her gorgeous brunette tresses in loose, beachy waves that were slightly damp. She had a pair of oversized sunglasses pushed up on her head. For her beauty look, Eva sported a generous amount of black mascara on her thick lashes, and she wore a blend of dark pink and purple eyeshadow. Her lips were a natural nude hue.

Eva and her son both had big smiles on their faces. Santiago, who Eva shares with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, was rocking a colorful shirt with dark blue shorts. He was also wearing a floppy blue hat to protect his face from the bright sun. In the caption of her post, Eva wrote that she and her little one spent their Sunday “dancing the day away.”

In just 40 minutes, Eva’s cute family photo racked up nearly 75,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Some of the actress’ followers remarked on how amazing she looked in her bikini, while others cooed over her adorable son.

“What a great POSTERIOR You have, mama! Workouts paid off!” read one response to Eva’s Instagram post.

Loading...

“You look soooo good,” wrote another fan.

“Cutest Baby Ever Award!” read a third remark.

“Exactly the same smile as each other just beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eva has revealed that she and her family are staying at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas for their sunny getaway. She’s shared a few photos of the stunning swimsuits that she’s rocked during their stay, but most of them have been one-pieces.