Aaliyah’s Ex-Damon Dash Says Late Singer Called R. Kelly ‘A Bad Man’

Aaliyah’s ex-boyfriend Damon Dash said the late singer called her former husband R. Kelly “a bad man” in the new documentary Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

The Lifetime TV documentary, which updates the story of R. Kelly and the sexual assault allegations lobbied against him from over a dozen women, delves further into the allegations of sexual misconduct and other charges against the currently jailed R&B singer.

Entertainment Tonight reported that in the documentary, the record executive revealed that Aaliyah, whom he was dating at the time of her untimely death at the age of 22 in August 2001, revealed some details regarding her relationship with Kelly, but spared him some of the more intimate information of their union.

“She just said [Kelly] was a bad man, and she left it at that,” said Dash of his conversations with the singer, whom he was involved in a serious relationship with at the time of her passing.

“Aaliyah was like the sacrificial lamb for all that, bro because she didn’t deserve none of that,” Damon revealed. “Good soul, good girl, and wasn’t even really so resentful, like, ‘Let that man live, but keep him the f*ck away from me.’ That’s all she wanted, she was just happy to be away.”

TMZ posted a clip of Damon’s statements during the documentary where he also revealed that the singer was “uncomfortable” about her past relationship with Kelly. He stated that she would not tell him all the details surrounding their union as she was afraid Damon would not be able to handle the truth.

It was long rumored that Kelly and Aaliyah had tied the knot when she was just 15-years-old and the singer was 27. Although neither confirmed the rumors, the marriage certificate later revealed the allegations to be true. On the certificate, dated August 31, 1994, Aaliyah’s age was listed as 18.

In the original Lifetime TV series Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary filmmakers spoke to the singer’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith, reported Entertainment Tonight, who said he helped purchase a fake I.D. for the late singer so she could wed Kelly.

The marriage was later annulled by Aaliyah’s parents in 1995.

The original series, Surviving R. Kelly, which debuted in January 2019, was Emmy-nominated and won both a Critic’s Choice Award and MTV Award.

The original series was seen by over 26.8 million people and sparked a heated debate between those fans that maintain the singer’s innocence and those who feel he is guilty of his crimes.

Kelly remains incarcerated in connection with federal charges brought against him which allege both sex crimes and obstruction of justice. The singer and songwriter is facing a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor.