Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Bare Bottom On New Zealand Beach

It may be winter in some parts of the world, but model Rosanna Arkle is enjoying summer in the Southern Hemisphere. The beauty’s latest Instagram share showed her enjoying warmer temperatures in a thong bikini that did little to cover her up.

Rosanna took to the photo-sharing site to tell her followers that she had gone to her home of New Zealand to enjoy the warmer weather. Her update consisted of three photos and two video clips that showed different scenes from a secluded beach in New Zealand. One video captured pristine water on the beach, and one photo showed a seagull walking on the shore.

The rest of the post was all about Rosanna’s incredible figure — and more specifically, her backside. With only blue sky above and turquoise water in front of her, it looked to be an idyllic place to escape from it all. Two pictures showed the beauty laying on her belly facing the ocean.

One of the snaps captured the stunner as she rested her head on her shoulder as her bronze skin glowed in the sun. The backs of her thighs and calves were wet, drawing the eye to her derrière.

The other still photo showed Rosanna in on her belly in a couple of inches of water. She donned a straw hat and was slightly raised up on one arm. The angle of the snap showed the arch of her back and her booty as she turned to look at the ocean.

The video clip captured the bombshell as she laid on her belly near a large rock formation. She rested her head on one arm as the waves rolled ashore. The clip was fairly close to Rosanna, giver her fans a good look at her posterior as she basked in the sun.

In the comments, Rosanna said the area was in the Karikari Peninsula.

Her fans loved the scenery, and many piled on the compliments.

“Wonderful and dreamy,” one admirer wrote.

“Lucky beach to have you on it,” quipped a second follower.

“Goddess in the Paradise!” a third fan said.

“I don’t know how anyone could look at the water with Miss Rosanna in front of it,” joked a fourth admirer.

It’s easy to see why some people might be distracted by the model. She has a fit physique and has no qualms about showing it off. She recently flaunted her curves in a tiny floral bikini while spending time on the beach.