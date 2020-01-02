Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Rocks Red-And-Orange Crochet Bikini While Applying Tanning Lotion

Camila Coelho brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week when she shared a sizzling new set of snaps that have proved hard to ignore.

The upload was shared to the model’s feed on Thursday, and included a total of three photos of her enjoying a beautiful day at Fernando de Noronha in Brazil, which provided a gorgeous scene of tall mountains and crystal blue water. In the snaps, Camila was seen standing in the sand and applying Loreal’s Solar Expertise tanning lotion as the waves flowed in around her. She explained in the caption that the product gave her the tan she wanted “all year round.”

Of course, a day at the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Camila’s, as usual, did not disappoint. The Brazilian bombshell looked smoking hot in a crochet bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Camila slayed in the sexy red-and-orange two-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan and left very little to the imagination. The set included a halter-style top that allowed her to showcase her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of her skin-baring display. The number also boasted tiny triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight for her audience to admire.

Upping the ante of Camila’s looks were the matching bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The cheeky swimwear left her pert derriere almost completely exposed as she posed for the camera, and also showed off her long, sculpted legs. Its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Camila added a stack of necklaces and bracelets to her look, as well as a pair of dainty hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling. She also wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses to provide her some relief from the golden sunshine. Her dark tresses were styled in a sleek topknot that was secured with a matching orange scrunchie, and she sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Camila’s triple Instagram update was an instant hit with her 8.5 million followers. The post in question quickly earned more than 164,000 likes after just four hours of having been posted, with over 400 notes filling the comments section as well.

“My body goal forever,” one person wrote.

Another said that Camila was “simply gorgeous.”

“Wow! So beautiful,” commented a third.

Camila has been dazzling her audience with a number of sexy swimsuit looks as of late. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her flawless physique in a minuscule black bikini that was arguably even skimpier than her look from today. The post also earned considerable attention from her followers, racking up over 210,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.