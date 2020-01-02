Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A Swimsuit With Snow In The Backdrop

Vanessa Hudgens shared a new swimsuit pic with her Instagram followers today. She was seen posing in front of a snowy landscape in a dark one-piece swimsuit.

The front of the ensemble featured a tiger graphic. Its tail wound up her right strap, and it looked like it was getting ready to pounce. The swimsuit had a classic cut, with thick straps and a basic scoop-neckline.

Vanessa stood with her hands in her hair and her elbows out to her sides. At the same time, she bent her right knee slightly and looked into the distance to her left.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge had a flirty smile on her lips. She wore her hair up in a casual bun. Her accessories included a choker-style necklace, which she paired with a longer one. She also sported circular earrings but no bracelet.

The stunner stood in front of a fence beside a light-tiled wall. Beyond that were other buildings closer in, along with a steep hill that filled the entire frame. There were small cabins that dotted the background, with at least five visible in the shot. Towards the top of the frame, the scenery gave way to a forested area.

This picture was taken on a sunny day, which made for a bright backdrop. Vanessa, on the other hand, stood in the shadows. This meant that her makeup was hard to discern, although her dark lipstick popped in the shot.

In addition, a towel or robe hung on a black railing, which was presumably hers.

Fans headed to the comments section to gush about the bombshell.

“Ahhhh you did go! ENJOYYYY,” expressed model, Camila Coelho.

“You are perfect Happy new year! Love you forever,” raved an admirer.

Loading...

Others were distracted by the snow.

“Just looking at this pic is making me freeze,” joked a fan.

“Omg your face looks so cozy but the snow talks about a different story,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell was spotted in another one-piece swimsuit last summer, on August 11. This time, it was a strapless and colorful number. There were bright yellow-and-white horizontal stripes. Vanessa wore a straw hat on her back and slung a matching bag on her left arm. The bag was arguably a little more eye-catching, as it featured black feather accents along the top. She glanced to her left and appeared to be mid-stride in shallow ocean waters. Behind her were multiple boats.