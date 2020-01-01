Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tiny Tube Top & Unbuttoned Shorts

The Instagram influencer sizzled in her risque outfit.

On January 1, American model Laci Kay Somers began the new year by uploading yet another tantalizing post for her 10.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the social media sensation posing in front of a pink backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and legs spread apart, placing one of her hands on her chest and the other on her upper thigh. She gazed seductively into the camera with her eyebrows arched and her mouth slightly open.

The 28-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a tiny white tube top and a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Her impressive cleavage spilled out of the barely-there top, much to the delight of her audience. Laci’s toned midsection and sculpted hips were also put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with stud earrings and a sparkling bellybutton ring.

The blonde bombshell pulled back her long locks in a voluminous ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided advertisement for Fashion Nova. Laci also gave her followers well wishes for the new year and noted that she had a positive outlook for 2020. She proceeded to state that she will be sharing exciting news with her fans later this month. In the comments section, however, the singer confirmed that her plans consisted of making new music.

Fans were quick to reciprocate Laci’s message regarding the new year.

“Happy New Year lacikaysomers [sic], I wish you lots of joy and happiness [and] more success for 2020,” wrote one commenter.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So Hott [sic] Laci you are on fire!!!!!!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Always so beautiful Laci,” added a different devotee.

“Very attractive and so good looking,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Laci engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it has quickly racked up more than 87,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Laci is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a skimpy blue bikini while on a European cruise. That post has been liked over 270,000 times since it was shared.