Emily Ratajkowski Gets Down On All Fours In Sultry Instagram Photo

The 'Sports Illustrated' bombshell showed off her spectacular figure in a tiny tube top and miniskirt.

Emily Ratajkowski‘s most recent Instagram post has her fans drooling.

The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur took to the popular social media platform on Boxing Day to let followers know that her brand is having an epic “end of the decade sale.” To better send the message across, the sizzling brunette posed in racy Inamorata attire, and left fans speechless with her smoking-hot look.

For this particular photoshoot, Emily slipped into a bright-red tube top and miniskirt ensemble that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure. The Sports Illustrated babe paired the outfit which stylish knee-length boots in an eye-catching coral color, for a sexy-chic look that earned her a lot of praise from her ardent admirers. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Emily held nothing back as she showcased the skin-baring co-ord. Channeling her inner seductress, she got down on all fours for a sultry pose that sent quite a few pulses racing among her ever-growing fanbase.

Emily cut a very provocative figure in the promotional Inamorata photo. Snapped in a lavish all-white interior, one complete with two vintage mirrors hanging above a pair of elegant seashell sinks, the 28-year-old hottie was sprawled atop a plush staircase, which perfectly blended in with the light-toned palette. Two golden cherub statues completed the decor — the only splash of color save for Emily’s fiery outfit.

The sizzling swimsuit model put her insane body on full display in the seductive pose, showing off some of her best assets. Photographed from the profile, she stretched out one leg on one of the carpet-covered steps, her thigh softly grazing the fluffy fabric. She leaned on both hands for support and bent the other knee, lowering it onto the step below. As she arched her back in an enticing way, the gorgeous supermodel shot a smoldering look to the camera, looking directly into the lens with an intense gaze. Her pillowy lips were slightly parted in her trademark style, adding to her allure.

Emily left little to the imagination in the scanty Inamorata attire. The model unapologetically flashed her flesh, exposing her bare back and toned midriff in the minuscule crop top. At the same time, her dangerously short miniskirt offered a copious view of her chiseled thighs. The stunning Vogue model also showed off her slender arms in the sleeveless top, and teased her sculpted calves. The sexy posture offered a detailed look at her trendy boots, which sported white soles and chunky high heels.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model topped off her look with a simple, natural-looking glam. She highlighted her beautiful features with just a touch of dark eyeliner and a dab of nude lipstick. Her tresses were swept to the side in an unruly fashion, which further increased her wild magnetism.

As expected, fans were all over the scorching pic. Shared on her brand’s Instagram page, the photo racked up 12,500-plus likes and quite a few flattering comments.

“Nice one keep it up,” read one message, preceded by a pair of eyes emoji.

“So hot,” penned another Instagrammer.

“Damn SIS,” commented a third fan, trailed by a crown emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Best, perfect, great impact, special choice,” gushed a fourth person, who ended by wishing Emily a “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”