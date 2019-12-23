Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sports Bra & Matching Joggers

The model sizzled in her sporty ensemble.

American model Ana Cheri started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers today.

The photo shows the former Playboy Playmate posing outside in front of a white, artificial Christmas tree surrounded by wrapped presents. She posed with her shoulders back and her hands in her pant pockets. The stunner gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 33-year-old flaunted her incredible curves in a muted, rose-colored sports bra and matching joggers from her clothing brand, Cheri Fit. The figure-hugging ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection and sculpted hips were put on full display. Ana accessorized the casual ensemble with her sparkling engagement ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, nude lip gloss and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided additional advertisement for her clothing company. She noted that the style of the workout set she modeled in the post is only available in limited sizes. She also encouraged fans to visit her online store.

Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@anacheri Love the Cheri Fit color Ana!! Thanks for making my morning, have a great Monday!!” wrote one fan.

“OMG WOW very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Dream woman Ana [you] look beautiful all day everyday,” commented another follower.

“[You’re] looking absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 73,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in rather revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a provocative picture, in which she wore a delicate, gold body chain, a pair of low-cut black underwear and an open suit jacket. That photo has been liked over 430,000 times since it was shared.