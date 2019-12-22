Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bandaged Hand After Wild Book Signing Marathon: ’24 Hours To Go’

The mom of three reveals she endured some pain as she signed thousands of copies of her memoir, 'Open Book.'

Jessica Simpson has a new update for fans regarding her book signing marathon. The singer, designer, and mom of three posted a new photo to Instagram after spending her Saturday signing a massive number of copies of her upcoming memoir, Open Book.

Jessica’s new photo shows her holding up her bandaged right hand as she poses in what appears to be a library. The 39-year-old singer is wearing an animal-print hoodie, and her hair is pulled back in a ponytail as she shows fans the damage she incurred while autographing the huge pile of books. Jessica is all smiles despite the pain she must be in with her presumably blistered hand.

In the caption to the pic, Jessica noted that she is all bandaged up as she tackles the final stacks of books. The Dukes of Hazzard alum revealed that she needs another 24 hours to get the job done, and she predicted that she would be pulling an all-nighter.

It’s no surprise that Jessica’s 5 million Instagram followers had a lot to say in the comments section to her post. Some of her fans offered her advice about how she could have avoided the painful hand experience.

“Maybe try your left hand lol!” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“You’re better than me,” another follower wrote. “If I had to do that I would get a stamp of my signature at Staples.”

“Can’t you hire someone to sign them for you?” a third fan asked.

“Next time don’t say you’ll sign them @JessicaSimpson,” another advised the star.

A few other followers didn’t seem as sympathetic to Jessica as they noted what one must go through to become “a billionaire.”

In response to a fan question, Jessica also confirmed that she is signing the books that will be sold online at Amazon.com.

Jessica previously revealed that she has 14,000 books to sign, as shared by The Inquisitr last week. In an earlier Instagram post, the blond beauty told fans she has already gone through more than six dozen Sharpie markers and was going out to buy more so that she could continue with her autograph session.

Jessica is cutting it close with her book signing duties considering Christmas is only a few days away. But it’s clear she is ready to do everything it takes to get all of her books signed in time so she can enjoy the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids — Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book is available for pre-order ahead of its release date on February 4, 2020.