Natasha Oakley Spoils Fans With Three Bikini Snaps & Asks ‘Which Suit Is Your Favorite?’

Natasha Oakley’s fans were spoiled for choice when she presented them with no less than three sexy bikini snaps. The “Monday Swimwear” shared the photos on Instagram on Sunday morning, and provided her followers with an early Christmas treat.

In the first snap, Natasha wore a white bikini top which could double as a sports bra. The thick bra straps and scooped neck looked both comfortable and oh-so-sexy as Natasha jogged on the sandy beach. Natasha paired the bikini top with a high-cut bikini bottom in white.

The second racy snap shows the stunner basking in the sun’s rays. The girl from Down Under wore a fitted leopard-print bikini. Natasha flaunted her ample cleavage in an underwire bikini bra that had a plunging neckline. She further emphasized her assets by crossing her arms above her head. The blonde bombshell then closed her eyes in ecstasy as she enjoyed the moment in front of the camera.

The final image shows the designer lying on her side on the golden sand. Behind her the waves crashed, but Natasha soaked in the tranquility. The model wore a snakeskin-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. The string bikini barely contained her breasts, while the low-cut bikini panties showed off Natasha’s washboard abs.

In every photo, Natasha wore her hair in casual disarray. She allowed her blonde tresses to tumble down her shoulders and back to give her the ultimate beach-girl vibe. The beauty blogger also opted to go for a sun-kissed natural make-up look. She simply highlighted her eyes and mouth to show off her inherent beauty.

The Australian babe loves to keep things simple. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that she asked her fans a straightforward question. In her caption, the Instagram model wanted to know which bathing suit was her followers’ favorite.

A staggering 2.1 million people follow Natasha on Facebook alone, and many inundated the comments section in reply to her question. Sadly, the fans could not reach a consensus with many of them sharing their particular favorite. Others copped out and stated that they could not pick a favorite look. Who could blame them? Natasha looks stunning in all three pics. Fans could not get enough of the photos and showered her with compliments.

Loading...

“All are very nice!! Hotter than a Habanero pepper!” one follower said.

Another felt, “1 or 2. I can’t decide because you make every one look beyond stunning.”

One particular fan couldn’t help but state the obvious, “You’re my favorite.”