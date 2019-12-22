Model Nina Serebrova Shares A Sultry Snapshot Of Herself Posing In A Black Lace Bra

Fitness model Nina Serebrova gave her fans a treat Saturday morning when she shared a photo of herself posing in a Fashion Nova bra. According to the geotag on Nina’s post, she took the picture at Brickell Avenue in Miami Beach, Florida.

Nina’s breasts are the envy of all in her black lace push-up bra. The raven-haired beauty runs her fingers through her long dark locks while cocking a hip to make her toned stomach look extra taut.

Nina is also wearing a matching black skirt in the photo. It appears to be made out of the same satiny fabric found in the bottom half of her bra. Her lower half is dressed more modestly than the top, but thanks to Nina’s posing expertise, the curve of her booty is visible from the snug confines of her short skirt.

The stunner decided to accessorize with matching gold earrings and necklaces. Nina is also rocking pink lipgloss, pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, foundation, and blush. The model’s enviable lips are pursed into a sexy pout in both new images.

The Bang Energy girl posted another photo of herself in equally seductive lingerie a few days ago, reported The Inquisitr. In her previous Instagram update, the model didn’t even put her full face in the snapshot, opting to cut off the photo just above her signature pink pout.

She focused the camera entirely on her incredible body clad in nothing but gauzy pink lingerie. By angling her camera from above, Nina was able to showcase her cleavage and delectable abs.

As is typical of Nina’s Instagram posts, it blew up with likes and comments within moments of being posted. It currently has 30,600 likes and several hundred comments from her 2.7 million followers.

“Have a nice Saturday loves,” wrote Nina in her comments section. She added a blowing kiss emoji to her comment.

Nina is always kind enough to respond to as many of her admirers as she can. Not only did she comment on her picture a few times to send some emoji love to her fans, but Nina also replied to many of the compliments she received with gratitude.

“You wear a very nice chain around your neck, the rest is also super sexy and very nice to look at,” added one of her admirers.

“Your skirt is smooth af,” said another fan.

“Nice earrings and locket,” praised a third person.

“You’re gorgeous beyond belief, Nina Nobody compares to you, Much love and Merry Christmas,” wrote a fourth user.