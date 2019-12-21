Alexis Ren Poses In Just A Bra As She Contemplates Overthinking And Her Tendency To ‘Over-Love’

Model and popular Instagram influencer Alexis Ren just shared another tantalizing photo via social media that is raising heart rates. The new photo came on Saturday and showed Ren looking both quite sweet and enticingly sexy.

Ren did not note when or where this photo was taken, but it seems she felt the vibe of the snap synced with the sentiments she had on her mind. The photo was a fairly up-close shot, focusing on the model’s face and upper chest.

The 23-year-old former Dancing with the Stars finalist had her brunette locks pulled away from her face and delicately pinned in the back. The rest of her dark hair was styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Ren wore a rosy pink lip color and a blue eyeshadow that accentuated her gorgeous brown eyes. She held her head at a tilt and gave a very slight smile, her eyes seemingly gazing directly at those checking out the photo. The model wore a textured gold necklace and gold hoops in her ears.

The model wore something pink below her waist and had on just a cream-colored strapless bra on top. A hint of her midriff could be seen with the angle of this shot along with quite a bit of cleavage.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant kept her caption simple, but still insightful enough to prompt some relatively deep thinking among her followers. She admitted that she may tend to overthink things, but she also seemingly loves hard.

This Saturday snap was an instantaneous hit. Ren’s fan base of 13.6 million Instagram followers quickly liked this photo to the whopping tune of nearly 175,000 times in just 40 minutes. Nearly 600 comments flooded in during that first hour as well and they were filled with praise and support.

“Perfect just the way you are,” encouraged one of Ren’s fans.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” declared another follower.

“Wow so exotic eyes,” praised someone else.

“Yur so hot, the sun emails you for advice,” noted a fairly creative fan.

Most of Ren’s fans would likely agree that she has essentially perfected the art of combining sexy snaps and thought-provoking captions on her Instagram page. She drives engagement like few others on the popular social media site can and her followers flock to nearly everything she posts.

The vibe of Ren’s posts in recent days have seemed to suggest at some heavy emotions occupying her mind lately. However, she hasn’t shared any specifics. Luckily, based on the photos she has shared, it seems that she’s doing well overall and embracing the best life has to offer.