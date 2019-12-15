Amanda Bynes Not ‘Lost Or Missing’ After Leaving Sober Living Facility, Report Says

Amanda Bynes may have left the sober living facility where she had been staying after leaving rehab, but the departure may not be the cause for concern that some reports first indicated.

The 33-year-old actress has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in recent years and had been staying in a facility where she was receiving services to help address these issues. While some initial reports indicated that her departure was a major cause for concern and that some family and friends didn’t know where Amanda went after leaving, a new report claims that family still knows where Amanda is and that she’s safe.

“Amanda has never been lost or missing,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is. With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues.”

The former Nickelodeon star has admitted to abusing a number of drugs in the past, including ecstasy and cocaine. Since getting treatment, she has tried to get her career back on track and recently graduated with an associate’s degree in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

It has been a rocky road to recovery, however. Amanda had checked into rehab in January after a setback related to her appearance on the cover of Paper magazine the previous November, the report noted. Amanda has tried to ease her way back into show business after leaving acting following her 2013 breakdown where she was placed on a psychiatric hold and later put under a conservatorship overseen by her mother.

Amanda still aims to get back into show business, and The Inquisitr reported that she was considering joining Dancing With The Stars — and has a standing offer to join the cast — but passed because she wants her first entrance into the spotlight in years to come through a more significant movie or television acting role.

Amanda’s mental health and substance abuse struggles have generated plenty of rumors, which was shown this week in the initially dire reports about her leaving the sober living facility. The Us Weekly report that Amanda is not lost or missing comes just days after Radar Online claimed that she had fled the sober living facility and looked “dazed and confused” as she made her way to a court appearance.