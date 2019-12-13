Danny Aiello Movies: Late Actor’s Career Included Roles In ‘The Godfather Part II’ & ‘Moonstruck’

Danny Aiello was one of the most recognizable character actors of his generation, with key roles in the Academy-Award winning films The Godfather II and Moonstruck. The actor, who was nominated for a golden statuette in 1990 in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Spike Lee film Do The Right Thing, has passed away at the age of 89 from a sudden illness.

Aiello was a familiar face to filmgoers but it was his work in the motion pictures Godfather II, Hudson Hawk, Moonstruck, Do The Right Thing and Leon: The Professional that many were most beloved by film fans.

Here are some little-known facts about some of the most iconic big-screen moments from the actor’s career, which lasted over 50 years.

Aiello Ad-Libbed His Famous Line From ‘The Godfather Part II’

In The Godfather II, the actor famously ad-libbed the line “Michael Corleone says hello.” According to IMDB, the director of the film, Francis Ford Coppola loved it and asked the actor to do it again in the retakes. Aiello would later claim that he was so nervous about working with the famed director that he didn’t hear himself when he said the line and did not even recall why he ad-libbed it in the first place.

Aiello’s Vocal Chops Were Put To Good Use For “Swinging On A Star” Duet With Bruce Willis For ‘Hudson Hawk’

While many of the actor’s fans knew he could carry a tune, they had never heard him sing on the big screen until a memorable duet with Bruce Willis for the film Hudson Hawk. The tune was performed by the acting duo during a scene in the movie during a heist, the length of the song the exact time they needed to finish the job. It was an unexpected moment and one of the true gems of the 1991 film that also starred Andie MacDowell, James Coburn, David Caruso, Lorraine Toussaint, Frank Stallone, and Sandra Bernhard.

‘Moonstruck’ Proposal Scene Had Film Crew And Aiello In Stitches

According to IMDB, there is a pivotal scene that sets the tone for the entire movie that turned into a laugh-fest for one Aiello and the crew. It is when Aiello, in character as bumbling mama’s boy Johnny Cammareri drops to one knee in the Grand Ticino to ask Loretta Castorini to be his wife. As he took to the floor in slow motion, after his Cher, as Loretta, admonishes him for not kneeling when he asks her to marry him, you can see Aiello begin to laugh. If you listen closely, you can quickly hear the crew laughing along with him during the serious scene.