Brooks Nader Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sheer Dress

Brooks Nader shared a new Instagram update a day ago, as she flaunted her look for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event. She opted for a revealing look, as she left little to the imagination in a sheer dress. It looked like she sported pasties underneath, which helped to censor her curves. The outfit had an off-the-shoulder cut.

The fabric was see-through and studded with tiny sparkling gems. There was a side-tie accent on her right hip, and the dress hugged her waist and hips. Thanks to it being see-through, it was also possible to see her brief-style bottoms.

The stunner opted to wear a bracelet and wore her hair up with her bangs framing her face. Her makeup included dark eyeliner on her lower lids, and glossy lipstick. She completed her look with strappy sandals.

There were two photos in the set. The first was a zoomed-out look at Brooks, as she stood next to the event sign. This photo revealed her outfit from head-to-toe, as she stood with her hands on her hips. She propped out her right foot on the red carpet.

The second photo was a closer look at the model. She struck the same pose as before, and stood in the middle of the sign.

Fans gushed about the model’s outfit in the comments section.

“You look SO BOMB,” raved a fan.

“You look absolutely stunning!! You’re a beautiful person inside and outside – Love you sweetie!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“YES I’m so happy you went with that one!! Body looks killer,” wrote a follower.

But not everyone was on board.

“Why do women like you wear see thru clothes, then get mad when men treat them likes sluts? I guess you dont,” commented a fourth Instagram user, kicking off a long thread of people debating their message.

“I wore this dress because I wanted to and it made me feel sexy, maybe that’s not empowering to you but is it to me,” responded Brooks.

The Sports Illustrated hottie was recently seen in another dress that accentuated her chest. This time, she opted for a white strapless number. It had a skirt with tons of volume that fell inches above her knees. There was a black ribbon that she tied under her chest, and she wore her hair down in a side part. Her curls fell in front of her right shoulder, as she stood with her left hand on her hip.