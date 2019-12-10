Pauline Tantot Rocks Blue Bikini In Jamaican Waters: ‘I’m So Busy Today’

Famous Instagram face Pauline Tantot provided yet another sultry Instagram post for her feed on Tuesday afternoon. In the four-part upload, the model showed off her best assets from several angles while wearing a tiny blue bikini.

In the post, Pauline stood in beautiful, blue-green Jamaican waters. In the background, a sandy beach filled with umbrellas and a dock could be seen. Thanks to a few different poses, fans could catch a glimpse at all 360 degrees of Pauline’s stunning baby blue swimsuit. The top featured a rectangular cut with thin strings on the shoulders and around the back. The bikini was slightly cinched at the sides, causing it to ride up as it hugged her chest closely. A touch of the model’s ample cleavage was visible at the top.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Pauline rocked a matching blue string thong that sat low on her waist, putting her toned abs completely on show. However, the strings rose high on her hips, emphasizing Pauline’s curves.

Pauline ditched the accessories for her dip in the water. She sported a natural face that appeared to be slightly rosy with sunburn. Her long, blond hair was soaking wet and fell behind her shoulders in straight strands.

The first three photos were taken from behind and close up. Pauline’s bodacious derriere was breathtaking in the thong as she arched her back slightly, popping her booty out. In the first image, she kept one arm at her side and tilted her head slightly to run her other hand through her hair. The next photo showed Pauline with her shoulders apart, showing off her back and arm muscles. She playfully tugged at one of her strings.

In the third photo, Pauline raised one hand to her shoulder and lifted up her hair with the other, giving an even better look at her muscles. The model finally turned around in the fourth image, stunning fans with her flat tummy and hourglass figure. She raised her hands to her hair and looked down with her eyes closed.

The post garnered more than 30,000 likes and just over 170 comments. Many fans left praise for Pauline’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“U are so hot today. if u ever need a photographer hit me up,” one fan said.

“You so busy doing nothing,” another person added, referencing her caption.

“Simply marvelous girl I like you,” a third user wrote.

“Your physique is so inspiring gorgeous photos,” said a fourth follower.

This is just the latest bikini photo to hit Pauline’s feed during her Jamaican getaway. On Monday, the stunner shared two tantalizing images of herself rocking a cherry-patterned bikini.