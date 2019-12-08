Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Lingerie

Model Hilde Osland sent temperatures soaring on Sunday with her latest Instagram update in which she wore a set of lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s outfit was made of opaque and sheer black fabric featuring a floral pattern. The bra cups barely covered her, coming dangerously close to exposing nipples. The bra also featured thin straps that crossed over her breasts.

The thong panties didn’t cover up much, either. The side straps were pulled high on Hilde’s hips, and the matching garter belt sat high on her waist, calling attention to her hourglass shape and smooth, bronze skin.

Hilde’s update consisted of two photos that showed her standing inside in front of a wall decorated with a round mirror. The snaps showed her from the mid-thigh up. One of the pictures captured her from the front. She stood with one hip to the side — a pose that put her curvy hips on display. She tilted her head to one side and gave the camera a smile as she held her hands close to her face.

The second snap showed the blond bombshell from a side angle as she turned to give the camera a serious look. She held her arms up with her hands in her hair, giving her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest and thin midsection. The pose also showed off the side of her bare hip and thigh.

Hilde wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a coral color on her lips. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces, hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the caption, the stunner plugged Lounge Wear lingerie.

Her fans gushed over how sexy she looked in the ensemble.

“Goodness girl you are amazing for sure,” one admirer wrote.

“Oh my lord!!! This pic should come with a warning,” joked a second fan.

Other followers told the beauty she made their day.

“Just made my boring Sunday a whole lot better,” quipped a third admirer.

“Ahhh the Beautiful Hildee! You just made my day!” a fourth follower said.

With her regular updates, Hilde probably gives many of her 2.1 million followers something to look forward to every day. She models a variety of outfits from sexy dresses to swimwear. She recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a two-piece dress that showed off her fabulous figure. Some of her more popular posts show her in barely-there bikinis.