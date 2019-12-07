‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Fishnets & Tiny Daisy Dukes In Throwback Snap

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain, who has been previously dubbed the “world’s sexiest nurse,” absolutely floored her fans after being photographed wearing a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes and fishnet stockings in a throwback shot.

The picture was posted by her husband, Dave Kagan, on his Instagram account, @theiobot. Lauren was dressed in the tiniest black Daisy Dukes imaginable. They were so short that the hem cut off at the highest part of her thigh, revealing a fair amount of her perky posterior in the process. The shorts laced up at the side, exposing even more of the stunner’s skin.

Beneath the Daisy Dukes were fishnet stockings, adding even more of a sultry aspect to the look. The stockings clung to her every curve and also appeared have little crystals sewn in. They were high-waisted as well, cinching in at Lauren’s midriff to further accentuate her hourglass figure.

The former cardiac nurse paired the Daisy Dukes with a camo patterned Supreme shirt. It was a t-shirt style, allowing the fitness model to showcase her toned arms. Moreover, it was skintight and slightly see-through so that her red bra underneath was visible.

Lauren accessorized with a black bandana tied around her wrist, in addition to a sparkling cat-ear headband.

Completing the look, Lauren wore mascara with some pink under-eye liner and a white manicure. Over her brow bone was a series of face-painted white dots that accentuated her chiseled features. Simple pink sparkles wrapped around the outside of her eye, and a diamond-shaped silver jewel was placed right in between her eyes.

Her hair was styled straight and sleek, and she posed angled sideways to the camera, jutting out her hip to emphasize her figure.

Dave, her husband, posed with Lauren in the picture. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a red plaid flannel shirt wrapped around his waist. He finished off his look with a red bandana wrapped around the lower part of his face.

The caption was a simple devil face emoji.

The picture earned over 1,000 likes and a handful of glowing comments.

Loading...

“This is probably the best picture for both of you.. you looking great guys,” raved one fan, with three thumbs up emoji.

“Seriously, she is my favorite. Smokin,” added a second, with three fire and two explosion emoji.

“Going to make the best parents,” sweetly added a third, referencing their upcoming family addition.

Though Lauren is currently pregnant, both she and her husband have been posting a number of throwback pictures. Another example is when she stunned in an orange and black bikini while in the Caribbean, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.