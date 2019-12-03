‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shocks Fans With Short New Buzz Cut: ‘Surprise’

Model Rachel Cook took to social media yesterday to debut a stunning new look. As those who follow the Playboy bombshell on Instagram know, Cook is one of the most popular models on the planet thanks in part to all of the sexy photos that she shares on her page. But in her most recent series of photos that was posted for fans, the beauty dropped jaws for a totally different reason.

In the set of three new images, the model could be seen rocking an insanely short new haircut while promoting a black hoodie from a clothing line. The first photo showed the model standing outside and looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The stunner rocked an oversized black hoodie that read “WTVR” in white letters while she lifted up the hood over her head and rested the other hand in her pocket. The model showed off her brand new buzz cut and appeared to be makeup-free.

In the second photo in the series, the stunner rocked a white hoodie while she struck a pose in a parking lot. This time, she completed her look with a pair of tight black leggings and once again, her new haircut was on full display. In the last photo in the series of three, the smokeshow gave fans a glimpse of the back of her hoodie, which read “WTVR” in big, black letters.

The post has not been live on her page for a very long time but it’s already earned Cook a ton of attention from her fans with over 75,000 likes in addition to 980-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let the model know that she looks stunning, the overwhelming majority took to the photo to express their thoughts one her short new haircut. A few more followers simply chimed in to let Cook know that they would be buying a sweatshirt.

“You look so dang good with a buzzed head!!,” one follower commented on the post.

“God I love you with a shaved head,” another Instagram user raved, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

‘That haircut fits you so well,” one more chimed in with a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation dropped jaws in another gorgeous photo, this time in one that left almost nothing to the imagination. In the sexy shot, Cook posed in profile, looking over her shoulder and going totally topless for the photo op. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 160,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.