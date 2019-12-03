Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Shows Off Slamming Figure In Checkered Bikini

Sara Orrego recently shared an update to her Instagram page, a promotional post that showcases her insane beauty, and her 1.3 million fans are loving it.

On Monday, December 2, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a bikini from Fashion Nova, a brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers.

In the photo, Sara is sitting on a bed in a well-lit room. The bed is unmade, giving the post a casual vibe. Orrego did not add a geotag with her post, or disclose her location in the caption.

Sara rocks a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a checkered print in black-and-white in this image. The bikini top features large triangle cups that extend past her shoulders, tying behind her neck. The top cuts down her chest in two straight lines that meet in the middle, showing off her cleavage.

The South American beauty teams her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that have straps which sit low on her frame, leaving her toned abs on display.

The model is sitting with one foot up on the bed while the other is on the floor. She is leaning to the side as she faces the camera.

Sara is looking into the camera straight-on, shooting a fierce gaze with her lips slightly pursed. She wears her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down, as its natural strands cascade onto her left shoulder and upper arm. The model wears dark mascara and a little eyeliner, which make her green eyes stand out. Her strong, thick brows add extra depth and intensity to her gaze. Her makeup look appears minimal, embracing her natural beauty.

The post proved to be popular among her fans, attracting more than 101,000 likes in under a day of going live. The photo also garnered upwards of 880 comments.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to express their admiration for her. As usual, most messages were written in Spanish, though several English and Portuguese comments proved that her popularity goes beyond her country’s borders.

“Next level baby,” one user wrote in English, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Omggg,” wrote another fan, including a fire and heart-eyed emoji at the end of the message.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan raved.