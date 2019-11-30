Pat Sajak Attends Capitals Game Weeks After Undergoing Intestinal Surgery

After recovering from an emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak made his first public appearance at a Washington Capitals game, People reports. The sighting came three weeks after the announcement of the 73-year-old’s surgery and the subsequent announcement that he was expected to return to the show shortly.

Sajak wore a black baseball cap and a red Capitals jacket while he enjoyed the game with his 24-year-old daughter, Maggie. Just one day earlier, Sajak made a Twitter post that revealed he was spending Thanksgiving with his family following his health scare.

NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin addressed Sajak’s appearance during the third period of the game.

“Always great to see Pat around the arena. Loves his hockey. He’s getting better. He says the worst has passed Joe B after that surgery so well wishes to Pat and the family.”

In Sajak’s absence, Wheel Of Fortune hostess Vanna White stepped in to take over the show temporarily — an announcement that was made on the show’s social media channel’s on Friday following the cancellation of the Thursday, November 7 episode of the series.

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in a host.”

Along with the announcement of on Sajak’s health, the show posted a photo sequence of White alongside special guests, such as Disney characters Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. These episodes are set to air in December as part of Disney week.

Glad to see Caps superfan @patsajak out and about and rocking the red today! https://t.co/pRVNXj49gg — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 30, 2019

Loading...

Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune along with hostess White since 1982. During an interview with People last month, White spoke of the pair’s long relationship and revealed that they only had a single fight in real life over putting ketchup on a hot dog — something Sajak is allegedly opposed to.

“I agree it is [weird],” she said.

Earlier this year, Sajak earned the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show.” During Sajak’s speech, he spoke of White and suggested that he wouldn’t have been able to do it without her friendship.

Both Sajak and White don’t appear ready to give up on Wheel of Fortune any time soon, as they recently renewed their contracts through the 2022-2023 season. The show is currently in its 37th season in syndication.