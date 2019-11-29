Chelsea Houska Rocks Cozy Plaid Joggers & Black Graphic Sweatshirt While Giving Fans Black Friday Gift Ideas

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without celebrities trying to plug their clothing lines and collaborations with other businesses which is exactly what Chelsea Houska did earlier today. As fans know, the Teen Mom 2 star has been working on a clothing line with Laurie Belle’s and it’s been highlighted on this season of the hit MTV show. She’s been using her Instagram page to promote the products and fans have been going wild. In the most recent series of videos that was shared on her Instagram stories, the mother of three gave fans some gift ideas while also plugging her collab with the boutique.

The series of clips started off with Houska filming herself in the mirror so fans were able to see her outfit. The reality star rocked a pair of red plaid joggers along with a cozy black graphic sweatshirt that read “I’m not getting ready today.” In the video, the 28-year-old explained to fans that she would be “living in” the sweatshirt until Christmas, noting that she got a medium for a more oversized look. She wore her short, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

For the occasion, Houska went barefoot indoors and she appeared to be filming in a studio that was well-lit. After showing off her first outfit in the video, the reality star then gave fans some other gift ideas, this time telling them that they could either buy the products for themselves or buy them for people on their holiday list.

Included in the pile of goodies were a few distressed beanies, camo sweatpants, two plaid scarfs — one in red and the other in green, camo colored joggers that were similar to the ones that she was wearing in the video, makeup bags with different prints on them, a buffalo check overnight bag, a few different keychains, and a gold necklace.

To make shopping just a little bit easier, the beauty included links to all of the products that she promoted and all viewers who watched the videos had to do was swipe up to be re-directed to the website to shop. Houska also included a promo code for the sale which she said would run through midnight tonight.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star rocked another laid back but chic look in a pair of black liquid leggings and an oversized Def Leppard sweatshirt. That post racked up over 200,000 likes.