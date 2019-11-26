Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Stuns In White Bikini & Leopard-Print Top In Hot New Photo

Natasha Oakley shared a new photo to her Instagram page to announce that her label, Monday Swimwear, is having a huge sale just in time for Black Friday week. On Monday, November 25, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a bikini from the brand to encourage her fans to explore Monday Swimwear’s website and take advantage of the special 25 percent off.

In the photo, Oakley is featured on sandy Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag she added to the post suggests. The model appears to be sitting on a high stool as she faces the camera. Oakley rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a pair of swimsuit bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower on the front, in a way that highlights her wide hips while leaving her toned abs on display. A quick look at Monday Swimwear’s website suggests that Oakley is wearing the Byron Bottom.

The model teamed her bikini bottoms with a shirt featuring a detailed leopard print in varying shades of beige and brown. Her top is tied at the front, which further exposed Oakley’s stomach. Oakley also grabbed the front of the top against her cheek, striking a romantic pose.

Oakley wore her blonde tresses swept over to one side and styled down. Her hair falls over her shoulders in large beach waves. The model is smiling at the camera with fierce eyes. Oakley wore some eye makeup that consists of a light brown eyeshadow and mascara that gives her gaze extra depth.

Oakley accessorized her look with some jewelry, including a ring, delicate bracelet and hoop earrings. The model tagged the jewelry maker Carbon and Hyde on the photo.

Since going live, the post — which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 16,100 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 124 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the bikini model and designer took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the Aussie stunner.

“Love this pic of u,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a shooting star emoji.

“Such a stunner,” said another fan, adding a few yellow heart emoji to the comment.

“Just ordered a bunch of new suits for Aussie [three heart eyes emoji] thanks for the discount amigassss!!” a third user chimed in.