Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Pigtail Braids & Looks Smoking Hot In Thong Bikini: ‘Hola Amores’

Once again, Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in her latest social media share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Cortez is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, daisy dukes, and plenty of lingerie as well. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the bombshell left almost nothing to the imagination in one of her hottest photos yet.

In the hot new shot, the model can be seen striking a pose on a beach. She does not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo but it appeared to be somewhere tropical. The bombshell faced her backside toward the camera for the photo op as she looked over her shoulder and held one of her pigtail braids in her hand while placing the other hand on her stomach. The model also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

While her face looked absolutely flawless, it was her killer figure that really had her fans talking. Cortez left almost nothing to the imagination while clad in a black and yellow thong bikini that showed off her toned and tanned legs and derriere. The model also flaunted ample amounts of sideboob in the shot and dropped jaws in the process. In the caption of the image, the model directed fans to her website.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Cortez a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 22,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some of the model’ fans commented on the shot to rave over her gorgeous figure, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. About half of the comments were in English and the other half Spanish.

“Very beautiful love,” one of Cortez’s social media followers wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hello beautiful I’m going to go and subscribe to your page right now. I love you,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Perfect i love you you are very beautiful,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez dropped jaws in another NSFW outfit, this time in a metallic silver bikini. To go along with the hot outfit, Cortez struck an equally as sexy pose, spreading her legs for the camera in the shot. It comes as no surprise that the image amassed over 10,000 likes.