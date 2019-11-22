Bella Thorne Wears Sheer Mesh Top On Instagram: ‘Give Me Compliments’

Bella Thorne just shared a series of photos on Instagram in a sheer, mesh tank top, and she wants to be noticed.

On Friday, November 22, Thorne posted pictures from last night’s PUMA x Balmain created with Cara Delevingne LA Launch Event.

In the first red carpet image in the series, Thorne looked away from the camera, off into the distance. Her mermaid-colored hair tumbled down her shoulders in messy, beachy waves. Her eye makeup perfectly matched her tresses, golden on the inside of her eye as the eyeshadow blended into a jade green on the outside. The rest of her makeup is minimal: brows shaped gorgeously, a slight blush on her cheeks, and just a hint of a rose-colored lipstick on her lips.

In the photos, the focal point is her black Balmain, see-through mesh tank top, which she paired with a black bra. She wore a multi-color sports jacket over the top to complete the look, wearing it fully in some images, while it shrugged off her shoulders in others. The way that the shirt and jacket were positioned gave fans a glimpse of her simple black heart tattoo, which sat right on the front of her left shoulder.

As for her accessories, Thorne wore her trademark septum ring and multiple necklaces that hung down over the mesh tank. The silver necklaces, including a big cross, shined in the spotlight as her pearls glittered.

In her caption, the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer made it known that she wanted nice comments from her fans, who delivered.

“You’re stunning Bella,” one fan wrote.

“Smoke show,” another commented, followed by multiple flame emoji.

“You’re so f*cking gorgeous,” another user gushed.

Many commented solely with kissing, flame, and heart emoji.

Loading...

Thorne has had a love/hate relationship with social media comments, as she noted in her famous 2016 interview with Maxim — and it’s easy to see why she instructed her fans to comment with positivity the way she did.

“I used to be upset when I would see the [negative] comments,” she said at the time. “But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities.”

Still, Thorne revealed the cyberbullies should relax.

“Sometimes I just want to say, ‘F*ck ’em, get off my socials, dawg,'” she said.

Thorne clearly hasn’t let the haters get her down, as the has continued to post sultry pictures every chance she gets.