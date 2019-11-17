Kelsey Merritt Poses On Her Back & Lifts Legs In Flirty Black Dress

Kelsey Merritt shared a flirty new Instagram photo yesterday, in which she was posing on the ground. The Victoria’s Secret Angel lay on a tan carpet on her back, and lifted her legs up on a wooden dresser. She bent her right knee and was seen adjusting the straps on her heel, while she extended her other leg and rested it on the side of the dresser. The model glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, her lips slightly parted. She slicked her hair back in a middle part, and wore shimmery pink lipstick and dark eyeliner.

The dress that she wore was black, and featured a low V-neckline with oversized sleeves. The sleeves extended to the side several inches, and brought attention to her neckline. The piece also featured a sheer panel on her chest, allowing her cleavage to peek through. Kelsey accessorized with a gold bracelet on her right wrist, along with a ring on her left pointer finger. She also wore dangle earrings with two gold circles. She didn’t wear a necklace, however, keeping the attention on her dress.

Beside the bombshell was a floor-length mirror, which offered a glimpse of her legs in its reflection.

The caption revealed that she was heading to the Revolve Awards, and fans left plenty of messages in the comments section.

“Had to rotate my phone,” joked a follower.

“I’m putting my heels on this way from now on! haha,” exclaimed a fan.

“If u don’t win one of these silly revolve awards then I demand a recount,” declared an admirer.

“Excited to see you come back here in the philippines @kelseymerritt,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

The stunner is known as being the first Filipino to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, so no doubt she would get lots of love from her home country. It’s hard to know if she’s heading there anytime soon, considering that she’s been jetting between New York and Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Previously, the bombshell rocked another eye-catching dress. A few months ago, she posed on a plush yellow sofa in a bright orange ensemble. It featured a plunge neckline and front ties, along with long sleeves. It left her toned legs on display, as Kelsey accessorized with black, cat-eye sunglasses. The ocean was visible in the background, as the geotag revealed that she was in Mexico. She crossed her right leg in front, and propped herself up with her arms.