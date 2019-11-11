Sofia Vergara Puts On A Chesty Display In Sexy Leopard-Print Tank Top & Lacy Skirt In Paris

Sofia Vergara took to social media to share with fans another sexy shot from her trip to Paris. Over the past few days, the Modern Family star has been sharing a ton of photos and videos from her getaway to France with her husband, Joe Manganiello, by her side. In the most recent photos that were shared for 17 million-plus fans, Vergara looks nothing short of amazing in another sexy ensemble.

In the hot new double-photo update, Vergara explained to fans that she was with her Modern Family glam squad, who she loves very much. The first image in the series showed the brunette beauty posing with a pal. The mother of one looked gorgeous, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved as they fell down way past her chest. For the occasion, she rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick.

Vergara put her killer figure on display in the image while clad in a leopard-print tank top that showed off generous views of cleavage. She paired the look with a high-waisted black skirt and a matching black blazer while rocking a ton of jewelry, including a chunky gold and pearl necklace. In the second photo in the series, Sofia stood with her whole glam squad, and this time offering fans a better look at her outfit, including her full skirt.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned the actress a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 83,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. Some fans commented on the series of photos to let Sofia know that she looks gorgeous while countless others mentioned how much they love Modern Family. A few more had no words and opted to express their feelings using emoji instead of words.

“Take care, you look beautiful. See you in Zurich,” one follower commented on the post, using the praying-hands emoji.

“Paris is awesome, everyone should have visited Paris at least once in his/her life. You are stunning,” a second fan chimed in.

“Hey there beautiful. I love you so much,” another wrote, followed by a series of red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sofia sizzled in another sexy shot from her time in Paris, this time while clad in a pair of tight-fitting light denim jeans that featured a little bit of distressing at the thigh and knees. She completed her look with a blue blouse, and like her most recent shot, that photo earned Vergara a ton of attention with over 164,000 likes.