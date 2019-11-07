‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Shows Serious Skin In Barely-There Crop Top

Model Rachel Cook delighted fans on social media yesterday by sharing another insanely sexy photo of herself in a barely-there outfit. The Playboy bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure for fans in a wide-variety of sexy ensembles that range from bikinis to crop tops and more.

In the most recent image that was posted for her legion of fans, Cook flaunted her toned and tanned abs while posing outside. The model does not specifically mention where in the world she is at in the image but just behind her is a gorgeous mountain range. Cook struck a pose just outside the passenger door of her car, looking straight into the camera with a big smile on her face.

The stunner wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun while rocking a purple bandana tied on top. Rachel appeared to go virtually makeup-free in the photo, wearing just a hint of blush and eyeliner. Cook had her amazing figure on full display in the image, sporting a tiny tank top that exposed a hint of her bra underneath.

For the occasion, the model showed off plenty of cleavage and bared her abs for onlookers. She completed the look with a pair of dark-wash denim jeans. In the caption of the photo, Rachel mentioned that there’s nothing sexier than a man who smells like the mountains while plugging Alpine Provisions.

The post has only been live on the model’s page for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 206,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments. While most of the model’s fans took to the shot to let Rachel know that her body looks amazing while others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“You’re unbelievably beautiful Rachel,” one fan gushed with a red heart emoji tied to the end.

“Nice picture I wish I was there with you your gorgeous baby sweet outfit you look pretty awesome,” second Instagrammer raved.

“Ok that’s a hot view,” another wrote with a series of emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cook also bared her abs in another sexy outfit, this time a Halloween costume. In the photo, Cook rocked a sexy, black bra that left little to the imagination with the bombshell nearly popping out of the top of the ensemble. The stunner’s toned and tanned abs were on display in the image, and she completed the all-black look with a tight black skirt and a pair of over-the-knee boots. That post earned over 152,000 likes.