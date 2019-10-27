Joselyn Cano Goes Glam In A Tight Silk Dress In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Instagram model and famous swimwear designer Joselyn Cano, who has attracted more than 10 million fans on the photo-sharing website through her hot pictures, recently took to her page and wowed everyone with her incredible body and sense of style.

In the pic, the 28-year-old mode could be seen dressed in a light pink strapless dress that made her look nothing short of stunning.

The bustier-style bodice of the dress allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her beautiful décolletage, meanwhile the short ensemble also put Joselyn’s enviable thighs on full display.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style and flashed a smile to melt many hearts.

According to the caption, the dress was from the online clothing brand, Pretty Little Thing which also sponsored the post.

Within a day of posting, the snap has garnered more than 117,000 likes and over 2,200 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on Instagram and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Joselyn’s fellow models and influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Daniella Chavez, Luz Elena Echeverria, Victoria Lomba, Brittanya Razavi and Eriana Blanco, among many others.

“You look great, my love,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Joselyn, You look amazingly beautiful in pink,” another fan opined.

Meanwhile, a third follower praised the model by calling her smile beautiful.

“[That] smile melts worries and sorrows and awakens happiness. Really beautiful!”

Prior to sharing the snap in the pink dress, Joselyn treated her fans to another sexy snap where she could be seen wearing a tiny gray T-shirt that she paired with navy-blue panties.

Loading...

The revealing ensemble allowed the model to show off her taut stomach and abs as well as her enviable thigh. She wore her hair down, stood against the backdrop of a swimming pool and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap has racked up more than 202,000 likes and over 3,200 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Joselyn is not only popular on Instagram, but she has also modeled for various magazines and blogs. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further stated that the hottie has graced the pages of World Star Hip Hop, Lowrider Magazine, and Import Tuner.